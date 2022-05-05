Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $944.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) will report $944.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $955.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $937.40 million. Flowserve posted sales of $898.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

FLS stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $31.65. 1,508,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,496. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $182,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,147,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,604,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,959,000 after buying an additional 1,179,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.