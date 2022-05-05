Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $164.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.23 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $149.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $677.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.61 million to $702.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $708.23 million, with estimates ranging from $690.36 million to $727.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRDM. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,989,000 after purchasing an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. 492,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,928. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3,611.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

