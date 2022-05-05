Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.25). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,101. Toast has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 37,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $875,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,129.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,307,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,906,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,315 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $2,498,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $57,302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $24,217,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

