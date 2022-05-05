Zacks: Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. 79,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,730. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $702.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

