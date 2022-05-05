Zacks: Analysts Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Post $1.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.08. HP reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,951 shares of company stock worth $4,705,657. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in HP by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HP by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in HP by 6.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in HP by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $39.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

