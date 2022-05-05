Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYAN traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $37.05. 284,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

