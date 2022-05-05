Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Barnes Group stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,669. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Barnes Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 331,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

