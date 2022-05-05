Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Post $2.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $2.30. Danaher posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $10.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.44 on Thursday, reaching $252.19. 69,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,166. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.57 and a 200 day moving average of $292.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.