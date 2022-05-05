Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Announce $2.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90. Hess posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 895.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $15.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $20.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,417 shares of company stock valued at $66,162,892 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 11.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Hess by 22.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hess by 4.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 17.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.50. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

