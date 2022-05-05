Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. Hudson Pacific Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $23.37 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.