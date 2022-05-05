Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $422.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $422.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $294.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($1.04). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,112.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPI traded down $9.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.65. 1,441,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 3.66.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

