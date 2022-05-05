Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will post sales of $49.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.30 million and the highest is $55.80 million. Limoneira reported sales of $45.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $172.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $174.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $208.43 million, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $221.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LMNR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 88,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $192.62 million, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 583,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 447,972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

