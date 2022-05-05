Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the highest is $9.40 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Provident Financial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.