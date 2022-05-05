Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). ReneSola posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOL. StockNews.com raised ReneSola to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 143.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. 532,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $343.16 million, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

