Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). ChargePoint reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.85 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

ChargePoint stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 322,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,973,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ChargePoint by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 29,972 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 402.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 105,732 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.