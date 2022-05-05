Zacks: Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

NYSE:IBP opened at $84.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.87. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

