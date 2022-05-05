Zacks: Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $168,295. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. 969,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

