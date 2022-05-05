Zacks: Brokerages Expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Announce -$1.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) will report ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.00). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($2.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter.

TARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 22,345 shares of company stock worth $98,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 81,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TARA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 15,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,305. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.10. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

