Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) to Hold

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

XXII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dawson James raised their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:XXII traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 23,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.25.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 240,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 329,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 88,374 shares during the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

