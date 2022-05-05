Zacks Investment Research Lowers BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Several other analysts have also commented on BBAI. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BBAI opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.11. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

