Zacks Investment Research Lowers Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) to Hold

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Decibel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,152. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.45. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.