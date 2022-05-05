Zacks Investment Research Lowers Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

MFGP stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

