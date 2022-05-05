Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Sell

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $210.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verisk has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over its competitors. The company has been acquiring and investing in companies globally in order to expand its data and analytics capabilities. It has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through divided payments and share repurchases. Partly due to these positives, Verisk's shares have increased in the past year. On the flip side, Verisk remains susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities, computer networks, and databases, resulting in loss of its credibility and/or customers. High debt may limit the company's expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.70. 159,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.10 and its 200 day moving average is $208.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.