Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) to Hold

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 60.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LiqTech International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

