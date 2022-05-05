Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to “Hold”

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

ORC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchid Island Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.33. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

