Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to “Hold”

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get PetIQ alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PETQ. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of PETQ opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $587.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. PetIQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 251,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,295,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PetIQ by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.