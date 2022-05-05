Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Hold

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.16. Playtika has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playtika (PLTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.