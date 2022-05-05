Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €110.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($115.79) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 196.10% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Zalando in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($81.05) target price on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.13 ($91.72).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €37.15 ($39.11) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($52.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €46.39 and a 200-day moving average of €63.06.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

