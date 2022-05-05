Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $4.05-4.35 EPS.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $367.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.44. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $354.43 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

