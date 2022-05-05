Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.99-$5.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.225-$8.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.78.

NYSE ZTS opened at $176.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.59. Zoetis has a one year low of $165.22 and a one year high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,115,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,130,000 after buying an additional 209,028 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 414,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,066,000 after buying an additional 194,874 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

