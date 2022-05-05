Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ZSAN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zosano Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of ZSAN stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.35. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

