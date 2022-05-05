Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

