-$0.04 EPS Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvePoint.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.
Shares of NASDAQ AVPT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 24,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,163. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.
AvePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.