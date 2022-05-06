-$0.16 EPS Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Cytosorbents posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 71.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 827,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,127,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 229,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

