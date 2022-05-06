$0.44 EPS Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%.

GSBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. 532,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 57,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,358 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

