$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Banco Santander-Chile posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 1,414,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,310. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

