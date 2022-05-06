$0.51 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,573,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,140,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.