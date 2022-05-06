$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.54. The company had a trading volume of 944,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,314,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

