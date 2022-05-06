$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of VIRT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 1,866,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.