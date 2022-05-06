$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Woodward posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WWD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

