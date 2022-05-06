$1.58 EPS Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) to report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Enova International posted earnings of $2.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. Enova International had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enova International by 1,525.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Enova International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 27.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enova International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 337,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,373. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.41. Enova International has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.88.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

