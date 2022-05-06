$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,026. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 711,341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,275,000 after purchasing an additional 141,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

