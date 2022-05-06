$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.00 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after acquiring an additional 309,298 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $7.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.13. 51,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,045. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

