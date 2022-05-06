$11.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) to report sales of $11.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.77 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $9.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $48.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $55.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $64.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $107.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on PAA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 3,592,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,203. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

