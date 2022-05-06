11,008 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,467 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.29.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.03. 2,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

