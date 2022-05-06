11,438 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Capitol Family Office Inc.

Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Intel accounts for about 0.4% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.29. 3,787,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,445,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

