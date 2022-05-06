1,230 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 0.2% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.26. 620,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,627. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.45 and a 200 day moving average of $171.86.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

