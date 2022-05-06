$151.25 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to post sales of $151.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.50 million and the highest is $155.70 million. Invitae posted sales of $116.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $636.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $619.86 million to $641.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $866.29 million, with estimates ranging from $842.49 million to $878.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,268,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18. Invitae has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,627,000 after purchasing an additional 981,413 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,651,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

