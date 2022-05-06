15,365 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after buying an additional 282,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. 539,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

