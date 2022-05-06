165 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,634,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,771,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,147,822,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,648.18, for a total value of $87,389.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

GOOG stock traded down $34.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,300.56. 80,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,552. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,623.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,762.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.